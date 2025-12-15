Wave of Ukrainian drones targets Moscow in reported overnight strike

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

A wave of Ukrainian drones targeted the Russian capital overnight on Dec. 14-15, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed.

The attack comes less than a week after Ukraine reportedly attacked Moscow with over 30 drones in a mass strike on Dec. 10.

Russian air defense units have shot down at least 15 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) en route to Moscow, Sobyanin said. Emergency response crews are clearing wreckage from the attack sites.

No casualties or damage have been reported. Temporary restrictions have been imposed at Moscow's Zhukovsky and Domodedovo airports.

Residents of the Istrinksy district, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Moscow, have reported over a dozen loud explosions, according to the Russian Telegram news channel Shot. Residents of Kashira and Kolomna in southern Moscow Oblast also reported explosions.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports at the time of publication.

Ukraine regularly uses long-range drones to target military and industrial targets in Russia. On Dec. 13, Ukrainian forces struck a number of assets in Russia and in occupied territories, including the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, the Uryupinsk oil depot in Vologograd Oblast, and two fuel depots in Crimea.

Previous attacks on Moscow have disrupted aviation operations, grounding and delaying hundreds of flights despite the drones being intercepted by air defenses.