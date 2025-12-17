Today's top stories:

Russia's strong currency puzzles economists, signals economic woes

Western peacekeepers in Ukraine could retaliate against Russian attacks post-ceasefire, Merz says

Bloomberg: US ready to impose additional sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects peace deal

Latest from the War Desk:

Ukrainian forces have regained control over 16 square kilometers (6.2 square miles) in the northern part of Pokrovsk, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Dec. 17 following his participation in the 32nd Ramstein-format Defense Contact Group meeting.

"Despite months of Russian pressure, our units are holding the line and gradually reclaiming lost ground. In Pokrovsk, we have returned control over 16 square kilometers of territory," Syrskyi said on Telegram.

He added that Russian forces have been attempting to capture Pokrovsk for over 17 months, but Ukrainian troops continue to hold their defensive positions and seize the initiative.

In addition to gains within the city, Ukrainian forces also liberated 56 square kilometers (21.6 square miles) of territory near the settlements of Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne, located west of Pokrovsk, he said.

Syrskyi said the situation on the front line remains "difficult," as Russia has concentrated up to 710,000 troops for its ongoing strategic offensive operations.

Control of territory inside Pokrovsk — potentially the largest city to fall since Bakhmut in 2023 — has been highly politicized by both Kyiv and Moscow. In reality, because of the saturation of the battlefield with drones and Russia's use of infiltration tactics, assessing control accurately and independently is increasingly difficult.

Russian guided bomb attack hits apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia, injuring at least 26

Last updated 4 p.m. Kyiv time.

Russia attacked the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia with KAB guided aerial bombs the on Dec. 17, injuring at least 26 people, including a child, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

The attack reportedly occurred around noon, hitting two multistory residential buildings, infrastructure and educational facilities.

At least 1 killed, 17 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least one person has been killed and 17 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Dec. 12.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted or suppressed 37 out of 69 drones Russia launched at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force reported. A total of 29 drones hit 12 different locations, while debris fell in other areas.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured four others, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured eight people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia targeted five settlements. As a result of the attacks, four civilians were injured, including two girls aged 12 and 17, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Sumy Oblast, an 18-year-old boy was injured in a Russian attack overnight, local authorities reported. Russian forces attacked 18 settlements in the region 30 times over the course of the night. The attacks involved the use of artillery, mortars, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,192,350 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,192,350 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 17, 2025.

The number includes 1,730 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,427 tanks, 23,758 armored fighting vehicles, 70,361 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,205 artillery systems, 1,571 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,262 air defense systems, 432 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 91,386 drones, 4,073 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and 2 submarines, as well as 4,027 units of special equipment.