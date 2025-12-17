KI logo
Politics

Bloomberg: US ready to impose additional sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects peace deal

2 min read
Avatar
by Oleksiy Sorokin
Bloomberg: US ready to impose additional sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects peace deal
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony for the presentation of the Mexican Border Defense Medal in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 15, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The U.S. is planning new sanctions on Russia’s energy sector to ramp up pressure on Moscow if President Vladimir Putin rejects a peace deal with Ukraine, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the situation.

Options under consideration include targeting ships in Russia's "shadow fleet" — tankers used to transport Russian oil — and traders involved in facilitating these transactions, the sources told Bloomberg.

These new sanctions could be announced as soon as this week, some of the sources added.

The U.S. had briefed European allies on the options considered, Bloomberg reported.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 15 that the Russian negotiations position "has not changed yet," and that "(Russia) wants our Donbas. And we do not want to give away our Donbas."

Zelensky's comments came following yet another round of discussions with the American negotiators, who continue to insist on the Russia-leaning peace offer.

A delegation led by Zelensky held two rounds of discussions with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on a plan for ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Today or tomorrow, we will finalize the documents, our own. Then the United States, I think, in the coming days will hold consultations with the Russians, and after that they will hold consultations with the president of the United States, and after that our teams will meet," Zelensky said on Dec. 15.

"I think our negotiating teams will meet in the U.S. in the near future, I think, maybe even over the weekend. And then, after, respectively, this meeting, we will see. We will think about a meeting at the level of leaders," he added.

"I think that America will put pressure with sanctions and give us more weapons if (Russia) rejects everything. I think this will be a fair request to the Americans."

Zelensky says Russia continues to demand all of Donbas, adding that Ukraine will not withdraw
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
UkraineTrump & RussiaVladimir Putin
Avatar
Oleksiy Sorokin

Deputy Chief Editor

Oleksiy Sorokin is the co-founder and deputy chief editor at the Kyiv Independent. He is tasked with building the organization and leading the hiring, editing, and newsletter workstreams. Oleksiy is the author of the "WTF is wrong with Russia?" newsletter, sent out every Thursday. For his work, Oleksiy was included in the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Oleksiy holds a BA from the University of Toronto.

Read more

Most Popular

Editors' Picks