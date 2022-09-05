Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalTruss to become UK's next Prime Minister

This item is part of our running news digest

September 5, 2022 3:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
After winning a leadership race for Britain's ruling Conservative party, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will succeed Boris Johnson as the U.K. Prime Minister. Truss has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine as the country continues to battle Russia's unprovoked aggression.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
