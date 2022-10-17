Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 24, 2022 12:04 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
European Council President Charles Michel said that Russia should be suspended for launching an “unprovoked and unjustified war.” Currently, Russia is among the five permanent member states that have a veto right on the UN Security Council. Michel said that the right to veto should be an exemption but it has become the rule - an apparent reference to Russia's efforts to block Security Council resolutions. 

