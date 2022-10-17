Top EU official calls for suspending Russia from UN Security Council.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 24, 2022 12:04 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
European Council President Charles Michel said that Russia should be suspended for launching an “unprovoked and unjustified war.” Currently, Russia is among the five permanent member states that have a veto right on the UN Security Council. Michel said that the right to veto should be an exemption but it has become the rule - an apparent reference to Russia's efforts to block Security Council resolutions.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.