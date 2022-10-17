Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
The Times: Putin prepares to test nuclear weapons on Ukraine’s borders

October 4, 2022 1:43 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A train operated by the Russian secretive nuclear division was spotted in central Russia moving towards Ukraine, The Times reports, citing Poland-based defense analyst Konrad Muzyka. This move "could be a form of signaling to the West that Moscow is escalating" or preparing for a "strategic deterrence exercise," said Muzyka. 

NATO has already warned its allies about possible nuclear tests by Russia, according to The Times.

On Oct. 3, U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that although Russia had the use of nuclear weapons in its doctrine, Vladimir Putin is "highly unlikely" to use them in its war with Ukraine, because it would be unacceptable for Moscow’s allies India and China.

