UK Defense Ministry: Putin ‘highly unlikely’ to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
October 3, 2022 12:35 pm
U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said although Russia had the use of nuclear weapons in its doctrine, Vladimir Putin is "highly unlikely" to use them in its war with Ukraine, because it would be unacceptable for Moscow’s allies India and China, Evening Standard reported on Oct. 3.
Putin’s actions, however, have been "totally irrational" so far, added Wallace.
On Sept. 29, Politico reported that the U.S. had been urging Chinese and Indian officials to put pressure on Putin and communicate to him that the use of nuclear weapons would have a harsh economic and diplomatic response.
