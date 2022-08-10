Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalSwedish co-founder leaves Amnesty International due to controversial report on Ukraine.

August 10, 2022 2:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
“I have now been a member for almost sixty years. It is with a heavy heart that I, in view of Amnesty's statements on the war in Ukraine, end a long and rewarding commitment,” Per Wästberg, a co-founder of the organization, said. Amnesty International triggered a scandal by publishing a report on Aug. 4 claiming that Ukrainian troops are endangering civilians by deploying weapons in residential areas. Shortly after the report was published, Oksana Pokalchuk, head of Amnesty International's Ukrainian branch, also resigned in protest. 

