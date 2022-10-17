Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Stoltenberg: Air defense to be 'top priority' in NATO support for Ukraine

October 12, 2022 3:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference at NATO headquarters during the first of two days of defense ministers' meetings on Oct. 12 in Brussels, Belgium.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged NATO Allies to provide air defense systems to Ukraine; he called it the "top priority" for those who attend meetings of NATO Defense Ministers and the U.S.-led Contact Group for Ukraine in Brussels on Oct. 12-13.

"The horrific indiscriminate attacks against Ukrainian cities… demonstrate the urgent need for more air defense for Ukraine," said Stoltenberg.

He added that NATO should scale up its support for Ukraine and provide it with different types of air defense systems, including those that can take down ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones; short- and long-range ones.

