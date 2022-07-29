Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, July 29, 2022

externalState Emergency Service: Death toll in Russia’s shelling of Kramatorsk rises to 2

This item is part of our running news digest

July 29, 2022 7:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Five people, including two rescuers, were injured, according to the emergency service. Russian forces shelled a residential area in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on the morning of July 29. According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, two private houses were completely destroyed and 21 were damaged as a result of the attack.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok