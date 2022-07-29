State Emergency Service: Death toll in Russia’s shelling of Kramatorsk rises to 2
July 29, 2022 7:04 pm
Five people, including two rescuers, were injured, according to the emergency service. Russian forces shelled a residential area in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on the morning of July 29. According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, two private houses were completely destroyed and 21 were damaged as a result of the attack.