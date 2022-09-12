Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, September 12, 2022

externalSouthern Command: Russian soldiers trying to negotiate laying down their arms

This item is part of our running news digest

September 12, 2022 11:47 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the southern command of Ukraine's Armed Forces, told Channel 24 on Sept. 12 that Ukrainian troops have advanced tens of kilometers deep into the occupied territories amid the counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast. According to Humeniuk, some Russian soldiers are trying to negotiate with Ukraine on how they can lay down their arms.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok