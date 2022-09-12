Southern Command: Russian soldiers trying to negotiate laying down their arms
September 12, 2022 11:47 am
Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the southern command of Ukraine's Armed Forces, told Channel 24 on Sept. 12 that Ukrainian troops have advanced tens of kilometers deep into the occupied territories amid the counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast. According to Humeniuk, some Russian soldiers are trying to negotiate with Ukraine on how they can lay down their arms.
