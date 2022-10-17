Ship carrying 30,000 tons of wheat for Afghanistan leaves Odesa
September 22, 2022
In total, Ukraine has exported 4.4 million metric tons of agricultural products since it signed the UN-backed grain deal with Russia in July, according to the Infrastructure Ministry.
