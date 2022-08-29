Serbia can find affordable alternatives to Russian energy, president says
August 29, 2022 11:07 pm
The Balkan country, known for its warm relationship with Russia, is financially resilient enough to withstand the coming energy crisis, President Aleksandar Vucic told Reuters. Vucic spoke of seeking alternative sources of energy from Iraq, Venezuela, and Azerbaijan.
