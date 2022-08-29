Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 29, 2022
The Balkan country, known for its warm relationship with Russia, is financially resilient enough to withstand the coming energy crisis, President Aleksandar Vucic told Reuters. Vucic spoke of seeking alternative sources of energy from Iraq, Venezuela, and Azerbaijan.

