Mykola Tyshchenko, a lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party, was fired on July 19 from the position of the party's chief in Zakarpattia Oblast. The party attributed Tyshchenko's dismissal to his bad reputation. Tyshchenko has been involved in numerous scandals. In 2020, his Velyur restaurant in Kyiv violated a COVID-19 lockdown, with many politicians frequenting it.