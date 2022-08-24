Russia's missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills a child
August 24, 2022 8:35 pm
According to the Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, an 11-year-old child was killed on Aug. 24 in Russia's missile attack on the Synelnykivskyi district near the city of Dnipro. Earlier today, Tymoshenko said that two children were rescued from under the rubble of a house in thedistrict after it was hit by a Russian missile.
