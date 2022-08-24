Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia's missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills a child

This item is part of our running news digest

August 24, 2022 8:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, an 11-year-old child was killed on Aug. 24 in Russia's missile attack on the Synelnykivskyi district near the city of Dnipro. Earlier today, Tymoshenko said that two children were rescued from under the rubble of a house in  thedistrict after it was hit by a Russian missile.

