Russia’s attacks kill 8 in Donetsk Oblast, injures 7 in Kharkiv Oblast

September 30, 2022 10:18 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed eight civilians and injured 17 in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor.

Russian troops have also shelled Kharkiv Oblast, wounding seven people, according to the oblast governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

Russian missiles also targeted a residential area in the city of Dnipro and hit a transport facility on the night of Sept. 30, said Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. As a result of the attack, one person was killed and five injured, according to Reznichenko.

On the same night, a Russian missile hit a high-rise in Mykolaiv, according to Oleksandr Sienkevych, the city mayor. One woman was trapped under the rubble, but rescuers managed to get her out, said Sienkevych.

