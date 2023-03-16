Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast injures 3, including 1-year-old child

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russian shelling of the region injured three people, including a one-year-old child, on March 1.

The child was wounded when Russian artillery hit a residential building in liberated Chornobaivka in the afternoon. The boy has been hospitalized.

Earlier in the day, the shelling of Zmiivka village injured a 54-year-old local resident and a 34-year-old volunteer, who arrived in the area to assist those in need. They were both hospitalized and are now receiving medical assistance.

Kherson city and surrounding areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022. Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they had been firing at the liberated territories.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Russia's war has killed at least 461 children and injured 927 children since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

