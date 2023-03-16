Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast injures 3, including 1-year-old child

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 1, 2023 5:53 pm
Share

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russian shelling of the region injured three people, including a one-year-old child, on March 1.

The child was wounded when Russian artillery hit a residential building in liberated Chornobaivka in the afternoon. The boy has been hospitalized. 

Earlier in the day, the shelling of Zmiivka village injured a 54-year-old local resident and a 34-year-old volunteer, who arrived in the area to assist those in need. They were both hospitalized and are now receiving medical assistance.  

Kherson city and surrounding areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022. Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they had been firing at the liberated territories.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Russia's war has killed at least 461 children and injured 927 children since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK