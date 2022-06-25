Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussian schools might include war in Ukraine, annexation of Crimea into history curriculum.

June 24, 2022 2:50 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia's RBC news website reported on June 22 that Russia's Ministry of Education has prepared amendments to the general secondary education curriculum. According to it, schoolchildren will learn about Russia's war against Ukraine, while other topics include the (according to Russia) revival of Russia as a world power and its illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula.

