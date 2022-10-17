Russian parliament simplifies citizenship acquisition on foreigners serving in Russia's military.
September 20, 2022 4:46 pm
Russian lawmakers on Sept. 20 passed a bill to make it quicker for foreigners serving in the Russian army to obtain citizenship. The simplified procedure is now available for foreign citizens who sign a one-year contract with the Russian military. Before, they had to serve for three years to be eligible for it.
