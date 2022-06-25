Andrey Gurulyov, a member of the Russian parliament, said that London would be the first city to be bombed by Russia if the blockade of Kaliningrad Oblast, a Russian exclave, led to a war with NATO. “The first one to be hit will be London. It is crystal clear that the threat to the world comes from the Anglo-Saxons,” he said on Russian national TV. He also claimed that Russia would destroy NATO space satellites.