externalRussian MP threatens London with bombardment.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 24, 2022 10:22 pm
Andrey Gurulyov, a member of the Russian parliament, said that London would be the first city to be bombed by Russia if the blockade of Kaliningrad Oblast, a Russian exclave, led to a war with NATO. “The first one to be hit will be London. It is crystal clear that the threat to the world comes from the Anglo-Saxons,” he said on Russian national TV. He also claimed that Russia would destroy NATO space satellites. 

