March 17, 2022 9:06 pm
Russian military shells SOS Children's Villages shelter for mothers with children in the city of Severodonetsk. No fatalities were reported. The shelter, which is part of the world's largest non-governmental organization focused on helping families at risk, was opened late last year. According to the head of Luhansk military administration Sergiy Gaidai, there are no more safe places in the region.