Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, July 15, 2022

externalRussian media: Russian Ministry of Defense admits deliberately hitting Vinnytsia's center

This item is part of our running news digest

July 15, 2022 2:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russia boasted of the unfounded claim of targeting a meeting between representatives of Ukraine's military and foreign arms suppliers. A Russian missile strike on Vinnytsia hit civilian infrastructure in the city’s center on July 14, killing at least 23 people and injuring 117. The number of casualties is growing.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok