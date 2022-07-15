Russian media: Russian Ministry of Defense admits deliberately hitting Vinnytsia's center
July 15, 2022 2:49 pm
Russia boasted of the unfounded claim of targeting a meeting between representatives of Ukraine's military and foreign arms suppliers. A Russian missile strike on Vinnytsia hit civilian infrastructure in the city’s center on July 14, killing at least 23 people and injuring 117. The number of casualties is growing.