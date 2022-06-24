Russian media publishes list of Ukrainian celebrities, influencers allegedly banned from entering the country for 50 years.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 20, 2022 5:28 pm
Several Kremlin-linked media outlets reported that 31 Ukrainian celebrities, TV presenters, and influencers are now banned from entering Russia for 50 years. The list includes singers Dmytro Monatik, Jamala, the lead singer of the rock band Okean Elzy Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, and more. All of them called out Russia for its war against Ukraine.