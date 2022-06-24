Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
April 20, 2022 5:28 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Several Kremlin-linked media outlets reported that 31 Ukrainian celebrities, TV presenters, and influencers are now banned from entering Russia for 50 years. The list includes singers Dmytro Monatik, Jamala, the lead singer of the rock band Okean Elzy Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, and more. All of them called out Russia for its war against Ukraine.

