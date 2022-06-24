In a meeting between Russia and Turkey in Ankara on June 8, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu suggested that as part of a UN plan to restart Ukrainian grain exports, Turkish warships could demine Ukrainian ports and escort Ukrainian ships to ensure safe passage. Meanwhile, Russia says it is Ukraine's responsibility to demine its ports and that no further action from Russia was necessary to continue grain shipments. Ukraine, which wasn't invited to the talks, said it needed guarantees that Russia would not use the sea corridor to advance its attacks on coastal cities like Odesa.