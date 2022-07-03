Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russia reportedly preparing for mobilization in occupied Crimea.

July 3, 2022 11:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Office of Representative of President of Ukraine in Crimea reported that Ukrainian citizens living in the occupied peninsula could soon be forced to fight against Ukraine. The agency called on Ukrainian citizens in Crimea to do everything possible to avoid being forced into fighting for the Russian army, including surrendering to Ukrainian forces at the first opportunity, the message says.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
