Russia, Kazakhstan to hold joint military exercises
August 19, 2022 5:38 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the exercises with no specific timeframe during his meeting with Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Sochi, Russian state-controlled news agency Ria Novosti reported. The drills will be held in the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, where both countries are members.