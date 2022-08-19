Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, August 19, 2022

externalRussia, Kazakhstan to hold joint military exercises

This item is part of our running news digest

August 19, 2022 5:38 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the exercises with no specific timeframe during his meeting with Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Sochi, Russian state-controlled news agency Ria Novosti reported. The drills will be held in the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, where both countries are members.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok