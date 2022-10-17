Russia hits Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing 7 civilians

Russian troops struck the central market in Avdiivka in the morning, killing at least seven people and wounding eight, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Oct. 12.

"There was no military logic in this attack – only an unbridled desire to kill as many of our people as possible and frighten others," said Kyrylenko.

The day before, on Oct. 11, Russian forces killed six civilians and injured one in Donetsk Oblast, according to Kyrylenko.