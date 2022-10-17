Russia hits Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing 7 civilians
October 12, 2022 12:56 pm
Russian troops struck the central market in Avdiivka in the morning, killing at least seven people and wounding eight, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Oct. 12.
"There was no military logic in this attack – only an unbridled desire to kill as many of our people as possible and frighten others," said Kyrylenko.
The day before, on Oct. 11, Russian forces killed six civilians and injured one in Donetsk Oblast, according to Kyrylenko.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.