Russia's attacks kill 6 in Donetsk Oblast

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed six civilians and wounded one in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha, reported the oblast governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Oct. 12.

Russia also fired seven S-300 missiles at Zaporizhzhia Oblast, hitting a football field and damaging residential buildings, two educational institutions, and a medical institution, according to Oleksandr Starukh, the oblast governor, and Anatolii Kurtiev, the secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council. Rescue operations are ongoing; so far, three people have been rescued from the rubble.

Russian troops shelled several settlements of Kharkiv Oblast close to the front line and the Russian-Ukrainian border; no casualties were reported, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.