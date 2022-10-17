Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Russia's attacks kill 6 in Donetsk Oblast

October 12, 2022 9:58 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed six civilians and wounded one in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha, reported the oblast governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Oct. 12.

Russia also fired seven S-300 missiles at Zaporizhzhia Oblast, hitting a football field and damaging residential buildings, two educational institutions, and a medical institution, according to Oleksandr Starukh, the oblast governor, and Anatolii Kurtiev, the secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council. Rescue operations are ongoing; so far, three people have been rescued from the rubble.

Russian troops shelled several settlements of Kharkiv Oblast close to the front line and the Russian-Ukrainian border; no casualties were reported, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok