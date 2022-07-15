Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 15, 2022 2:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Rockets and artillery will be essential for Ukraine to turn the tide of the war and push back Russian forces in a counteroffensive, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told the Financial Times. "We give them proof that we can use it with precision and sophistication and we get more, and longer range,” Reznikov said. He also dismissed the risks of arms smuggling, saying it was in the interest of Ukraine to keep track of Western countries' weapons.

