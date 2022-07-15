Reznikov confident Ukraine will receive more HIMARS, including 300 kilometers-range version
This item is part of our running news digest
July 15, 2022 2:07 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Rockets and artillery will be essential for Ukraine to turn the tide of the war and push back Russian forces in a counteroffensive, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told the Financial Times. "We give them proof that we can use it with precision and sophistication and we get more, and longer range,” Reznikov said. He also dismissed the risks of arms smuggling, saying it was in the interest of Ukraine to keep track of Western countries' weapons.