Reuters: Washington to provide Ukraine with $4.5 billion budget support

The U.S. will provide Ukraine with $4.5 billion in direct budget support in the coming weeks, Reuters reports, citing the U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

"We're committed to getting this funding to you as soon as possible because we know how important it is in supporting your brave resistance to Russia's illegal invasion," Yellen said.

Yellen also urged the U.S. partners and allies to promptly disburse their existing commitments to Ukraine and step up in doing more to support the country as Russia continues its "barbaric attacks" on Ukrainian cities.

The U.S. Congress approved the $4.5 billion grant two weeks ago, bringing total U.S. direct budget support for Ukraine to $13.5 billion, according to Reuters.