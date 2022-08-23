Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Reuters: US to announce $3 billion in military aid for Ukraine as war hits 6 months.

August 23, 2022
The new security package will be announced on Aug. 24, which marks both Ukraine’s 31st Independence Day and exactly six months of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Reuters reported citing a U.S. official. This assistance package would become the largest that the U.S. has generated for Ukraine since Feb.24.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
