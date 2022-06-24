Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: Ukraine’s ambassador accuses Turkey of buying Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia

This item is part of our running news digest

June 3, 2022 1:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Reuters, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar also said on June 3 that he had “sought help from Turkish authorities and Interpol investigating who is involved in the shipments of grains transiting Turkish waters.” Earlier on May 31, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had stolen half a million tons of Ukrainian grain and was trying to sell it.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

