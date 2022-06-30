Reuters: UK to provide another $1.2 billion of military support to Ukraine.
June 30, 2022 3:39 am
As NATO called Russia the biggest "direct threat" to Western security, the U.K. pledged to provide Ukraine with another 1 billion pounds of military support to boost the country's defense capabilities, including air defense systems, uncrewed aircraft (drones), new electronic warfare equipment and thousands of pieces of equipment for Ukrainian soldiers.