Thursday, June 30, 2022

externalReuters: UK to provide another $1.2 billion of military support to Ukraine.

June 30, 2022 3:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
As NATO called Russia the biggest "direct threat" to Western security, the U.K. pledged to provide Ukraine with another 1 billion pounds of military support to boost the country's defense capabilities, including air defense systems, uncrewed aircraft (drones), new electronic warfare equipment and thousands of pieces of equipment for Ukrainian soldiers. 

