Reuters: TotalEnergies quits major Russian oil project.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 6, 2022 7:10 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Reuters reported on July 6 that French oil and gas company TotalEnergies had agreed to transfer its remaining 20% stake in the Kharyaga oil field in Russia's Nenets Autonomous District to Russian state oil firm Zarubezhneft. The Kharyaga oil project is operated under a production sharing agreement, and TotalEnergies received around 100,000 tonnes of oil for exports every month.