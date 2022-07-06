Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: TotalEnergies quits major Russian oil project.

July 6, 2022 7:10 pm
Reuters reported on July 6 that French oil and gas company TotalEnergies had agreed to transfer its remaining 20% stake in the Kharyaga oil field in Russia's Nenets Autonomous District to Russian state oil firm Zarubezhneft. The Kharyaga oil project is operated under a production sharing agreement, and TotalEnergies received around 100,000 tonnes of oil for exports every month.

