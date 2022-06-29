Reuters: EU in talks on exempting Russian exclave from sanctions.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 30, 2022 12:36 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Reuters' undisclosed sources, European officials, with the backing of Germany, are in talks about exempting Kaliningrad Oblast, a Russian exclave, from the sanctions against Russia, paving the way for a deal in early July. Lithuania has partially banned the transit of goods from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad Oblast due to the sanctions since June 17.