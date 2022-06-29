Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 30, 2022 12:36 am
According to Reuters' undisclosed sources, European officials, with the backing of Germany, are in talks about exempting Kaliningrad Oblast, a Russian exclave, from the sanctions against Russia, paving the way for a deal in early July.  Lithuania has partially banned the transit of goods from mainland Russia to Kaliningrad Oblast due to the sanctions since June 17. 

