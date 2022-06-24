Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRescuer killed by shelling in Zaporizhzhia.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 18, 2022 8:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces fired upon the village of Natalivka, injuring five people and killing a member of Ukraine’s emergency services.

