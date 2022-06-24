Rescuer killed by shelling in Zaporizhzhia.
March 18, 2022 8:06 pm
Russian forces fired upon the village of Natalivka, injuring five people and killing a member of Ukraine’s emergency services.
This item is part of our running news digest
