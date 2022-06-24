Representatives of Ukrainian business meet with Presidential Office to discuss economic policy.
The business demanded that lawmaker Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the parliament's tax committee who stands for increasing taxes, was removed from making decisions about the state's economic policy. According to Serhiy Haydaychuk, head of the CEO Club, consensus was found on several key issues. Within two weeks, the Ukrainian business will expect a public statement from the office on economic policy.