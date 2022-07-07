Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Putin threatens Ukraine, saying that Russia hasn't 'started anything yet'

July 7, 2022
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin once again blamed the West for the war Moscow launched against Ukraine saying that “the West wants to fight with us until the last Ukrainian,” adding that “everything is coming to that,” the Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti news site reported on July 7. Putin also said that Russia does not refuse to hold peace talks, “but those who refuse should know that the further, the more difficult it will be for them to agree with us.”

