externalPutin stations armed soldiers near schools on occupied territories.

August 27, 2022 4:00 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti reported the order as a secuity measure. Yet the news follows the reports that Russian forces are threatening parents in the occupied territories of eastern and southern Ukraine to make them send children to Russian-controlled schools. Teachers are also under pressure to teach a Russia-approved curriculum. 

