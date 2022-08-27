Putin stations armed soldiers near schools on occupied territories.
August 27, 2022 4:00 pm
Russian state-controlled media RIA Novosti reported the order as a secuity measure. Yet the news follows the reports that Russian forces are threatening parents in the occupied territories of eastern and southern Ukraine to make them send children to Russian-controlled schools. Teachers are also under pressure to teach a Russia-approved curriculum.
