According to the Prosecutor General's office, on June 14 a baby was injured by Russian shelling in Zolochiv, Lviv Oblast. The office also reported the deaths of 25 children, aged 14 to 17, in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russian shelling and bombing from March to May, 21 of which were in Mariupol. The figures are expected to be higher due to the difficulty of reporting in areas where hostilities are ongoing or in Russian-occupied areas.