Russian-Ukrainian businessman and lawmaker Vadym Novynsky said he would resign from the parliament due to the Russian occupation of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast. In 2019, he was elected to the Verkhovna Rada in the Mariupol constituency. “In the new dramatic circumstances that have arisen after the occupation of Mariupol, I believe that I will be more effective not in politics but in humanitarian, social, and economic activities. Frankly, there is no time for politics,” he said. Novynsky is an ex-member of the pro-Kremlin Opposition Bloc, which was banned in Ukraine in June due to the Russian invasion, and the eighth richest person in Ukraine, according to Forbes.