President’s Office: Negotiations, truce with Russia not beneficial for either Ukraine or Europe.
August 25, 2022 2:35 pm
The adviser to the head of the President’s Office, Mykhailo Podolyak, told Bild that any temporary truce would mean a new escalation by Russia in the future. In the event of an incomplete end to the war, many of Ukrainian citizens will not risk returning to Ukraine, and investments will not come.
