Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalPolish minister: NATO may strike Russia with aircraft, missiles if it uses nukes in Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 29, 2022 11:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said in an interview with Polish radio RMF FM that NATO would have a conventional response to a possible Russian nuclear attack against Ukraine. When asked whether NATO troops would enter Ukraine, Rau said it cannot be ruled out. He added, however, that conventional weapons, such as aviation and missiles, don't necessarily have to be launched from Ukrainian soil.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok