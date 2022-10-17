Polish minister: NATO may strike Russia with aircraft, missiles if it uses nukes in Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 29, 2022 11:35 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said in an interview with Polish radio RMF FM that NATO would have a conventional response to a possible Russian nuclear attack against Ukraine. When asked whether NATO troops would enter Ukraine, Rau said it cannot be ruled out. He added, however, that conventional weapons, such as aviation and missiles, don't necessarily have to be launched from Ukrainian soil.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.