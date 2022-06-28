People from 89 countries have already donated to Ukraine's fundraising program UNITED 24
June 28, 2022 5:16 pm
The state-launched platform reported it has already raised almost $63 million. Most donations came from the U.S., Germany, France, Canada, the U.K. and Ukraine. 60% of all donations from the U.K., Canada, and France were for defense, while residents of Germany donated only 25 percent of funds to military needs. The majority of donations from Germany – 65% – were for medical aid.