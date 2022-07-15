Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, July 15, 2022

externalOSCE: Russia uses torture chambers, civilians as human shields in Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

July 15, 2022 3:54 am
Share:

A new report by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) details violent acts committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine between April 1 and June 25. The report noted several particularly brutal cases, including rape and gang rape of children in front of family members, summary executions, and torture of civilians in torture chambers, all of which constitute crimes against humanity. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok