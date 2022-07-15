OSCE: Russia uses torture chambers, civilians as human shields in Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
July 15, 2022 3:54 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
A new report by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) details violent acts committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine between April 1 and June 25. The report noted several particularly brutal cases, including rape and gang rape of children in front of family members, summary executions, and torture of civilians in torture chambers, all of which constitute crimes against humanity.