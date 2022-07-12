Official: EU has frozen 13.8 billion euros worth of Russian assets since Feb. 24.
July 12, 2022 4:11 pm
EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said on July 12 that more than 12 billion euros of assets held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals, and entities come from five member states. "We need to continue to convince (other member states) to do the same," he added.
