Tuesday, July 12, 2022

July 12, 2022 4:11 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said on July 12 that more than 12 billion euros of assets held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals, and entities come from five member states. "We need to continue to convince (other member states) to do the same," he added. 

