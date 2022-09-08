Official: 4 residents sent to clean up industrial enterprise in occupied Mariupol blown up at the site
September 8, 2022 5:33 pm
According to the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, Russian occupation authorities sent local civilians to clean up a steel mill workshop without demining it beforehand. They were hospitalized in severe conditions, the official said.
