externalOfficial: 4 residents sent to clean up industrial enterprise in occupied Mariupol blown up at the site

This item is part of our running news digest

September 8, 2022 5:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, Russian occupation authorities sent local civilians to clean up a steel mill workshop without demining it beforehand. They were hospitalized in severe conditions, the official said.

