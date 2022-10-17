Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
NYT: Pentagon to set up new command to arm, train Ukrainian soldiers

September 30, 2022 1:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. Defense Department plans to establish a new command based in Germany that will coordinate the equipment and training of Ukraine's military, the New York Times reported, citing U.S. military and administration officials.

"The proposal would streamline a training and assistance system that was created on the fly after the Russian invasion in February," wrote the NYT.

The new command will involve about 300 people and report to General Cavoli, the top American officer in Europe.

The U.S. Defense Ministry is reviewing the plan and is likely to make a final decision in the coming weeks, according to the NYT.

On Sept. 28, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $1.1 billion in aid to Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

