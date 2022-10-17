Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: US prepares $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

September 28, 2022 2:15 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. is preparing a new $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine which will be announced in the coming days, Reuters reports citing U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. The latest installment of weapons will likely include HIMARS launcher systems and accompanying munitions, different counter-drone and radar systems, along with spares, training and technical support, a source briefed on the plan told Reuters.

