Reuters: US prepares $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine
September 28, 2022 2:15 am
The U.S. is preparing a new $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine which will be announced in the coming days, Reuters reports citing U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. The latest installment of weapons will likely include HIMARS launcher systems and accompanying munitions, different counter-drone and radar systems, along with spares, training and technical support, a source briefed on the plan told Reuters.
