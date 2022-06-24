Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalNATO unable to reach Russia via deconfliction hotline.

March 16, 2022 6:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
As Moscow expands its offensive to western Ukraine towards NATO territory, the 30-member alliance has tried to connect with Russia via a deconfliction hotline and written letters but it turned out unsuccessful, the bloc's senior military officials said.

The U.S. also has a separate deconfliction hotline with Russia that it has tested that should be working but it hasn't been used in practice, according to the officials.

