NATO unable to reach Russia via deconfliction hotline.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 16, 2022 6:33 pm
As Moscow expands its offensive to western Ukraine towards NATO territory, the 30-member alliance has tried to connect with Russia via a deconfliction hotline and written letters but it turned out unsuccessful, the bloc's senior military officials said.
The U.S. also has a separate deconfliction hotline with Russia that it has tested that should be working but it hasn't been used in practice, according to the officials.